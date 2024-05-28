“Gewessler against Edtstadler is mud wrestling”

The two duelists also discuss the character of various personalities in top domestic politics. And about the question of how authentic they themselves have always been and how much they have embodied to the outside world what they themselves have honestly thought. And how internal party conflicts were resolved. Glawischnig: "During my active time as Green Party Chairwoman, I was never closely associated with the Green youth organizations. It led to problems and ultimately to my expulsion from the party." Mölzer soberly: "There were political intrigues in all parties. In my time also in the FPÖ." What Der Standard did with Lena Scjhilling was, according to Glawischnig, crossing the line. Mölzer adds: "Rolling up the Lena Schilling investigation in several episodes is a strategy."