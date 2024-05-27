Sobering

Of course, the first match was already sobering. The Spaniard lost his serve to zero. His forehand, which used to terrify opponents, had lost all its power and the number of mistakes he made was blatant compared to previous years. The cheers were all the greater when he won the game to make it 1:2 for the first time. After that, hope briefly flickered when Nadal even had a break point. But the bottom line was that Zverev was superior in all respects. The Spaniard's tennis was no longer there, but his fighting spirit was unbroken and it took the German 50 minutes to win 6:3.