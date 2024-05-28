Marchtrenk pedaler
Record in endurance cycling is broken on the Donauweg
Cycling is his passion - and that's just an euphemism: Hans Warga (67) from Marchtrenk is currently attempting to break the world record for endurance cycling - in fact, he has already done so and is now aiming for the "8000".
Since 1 May at 5 a.m., the former printer has been pedalling like a man possessed, racing back and forth along the Danube Cycle Path between Wilhering and Aschach an der Donau for ten to 14 hours a day at an average speed of 28 to 29 km/h. He wants to break the world record.
"I want to break the existing world record for over 60-year-olds of 7800 kilometers in 30 days. I actually beat the previous record holder, an American, on Tuesday," says Warga, who is also taking part in the 24-hour cycle marathon in Grieskirchen and obviously not only has top-trained calves, but must also have iron-hard buttocks and neck muscles like steel cables.
You can't cheat, says Warga: "I'm directly connected to America via a tracker. My pulse is also transmitted. This ensures that I'm really on the track, which I'm not allowed to leave."
Three racing bikes in use
In the meantime, Warga continues to cycle undaunted. He uses three bikes for his obsession, two Simplon and an Argon 18. The base for the campaign is a campsite in Wilhering, where Warga has a bus. He will be cycling along the Danube until May 30th - let's see how many kilometers he can cover.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.