Alpine spat as a cockpit opportunity for Schumacher?

"Great opportunity for Mick"

Which is also reflected in the results ... With one point each to their name, the French team continues to perform below expectations. New personnel could do the team good. Timo Glock thinks so too, the expert told Sky: "I think there is unrest between the two of them. Neither of them are happy with their current situation at Alpine. That's why there's a great opportunity for Mick. He simply has to try to continue to impress with his performances in the WEC and try to keep his foot in it, to show himself. That's the only way he can get into a cockpit next year. I hope so for his sake, he deserves it."