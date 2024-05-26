Despite Boeing accusations: AUA Dreamliner is safe

Detecting defects before they occur

"We have many processes in our system that allow us to identify risks and defects at an early stage, before they can even occur. This is the case for all types of aircraft," Schludnig also assures "Krone". The project manager also emphasizes: "It is ensured at all times that the airworthiness of an aircraft is guaranteed." For the one or other globetrotter, the motto can therefore continue to be: get in, lean back and take off.