Verstappen: “Should have brought head pads!”

"We don't expect miracles" - what Max Verstappen had feared before the Monaco Grand Prix has come true: Starting from 6th on the grid, there was no improvement for the Formula 1 world champion at the classic on the Mediterranean! In the end, Verstappen had to settle for 6th place and was never in contention for victory. "This is really boring, I should have brought my head cushion," he said angrily on the pit radio ...