Kroos leaves – daughter cries heartbreakingly

It was an evening dedicated to the farewell of a great club legend. Even before kick-off, his team-mates had stood in line for the 34-year-old, who will end his extremely successful career after the European Championships in the summer. The Real stars wore Kroos' jersey with the number eight. The fans at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu displayed a huge banner with the inscription: "Gracias Leyenda" - thank you, legend. And then probably the most emotional scene of all. Kroos walks off the pitch, his children wait for him, the little daughter almost bursts into tears. Even dad Toni can no longer keep his composure.