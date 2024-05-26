"Krone" also helps
Five children mourn their dad after accident
A wave of helpfulness swept through a Mühlviertel town after a father of five lost his life in a car accident. The "Krone" family also spontaneously helps out, so that the wife and children - babies to school-age - at least have some relief from their financial worries.
"The two little ones don't understand it yet, they probably have it the easiest. The others always ask about their dad, of course" - for 36-year-old Tanja W. from St. Martin im Mühlkreis, the world came to a standstill on Tuesday. "We were used to Sepp being away for a few days when he was away on building sites. But that he never came home."
Head-on accident in the morning
Her husband and father of five children aged between seven months and eleven years was killed in a serious accident in Sierning. The company bus crossed onto the wrong side of the road at around 9.30 a.m. and crashed head-on into a silo transporter.
Worries about the future
The news shook the entire community of 3700 people in the Mühlviertel. The family of Josef R. (60) comes from St. Martin, he has been together with his Tanja for 18 years, they started building a house in 2010 and got married in 2015. Everything went according to plan, mom is at home with the children, dad provides the income. Now that's gone, memories remain and, alongside the sadness, worries about the future. With five children, a job is almost impossible for the wife, and there are still debts for the house.
Charity concert
In St. Martin, people are therefore coming together. A spontaneous collection was made during the children's soccer training, and on Sunday, June 16, a benefit concert "In memory of Josef" will take place in the Granitarena Plöcking - very close to where the family lives. The net proceeds will go to the extended family.
How you can help
Dear readers!
If you would like to help Tanja and her five children, please donate to our "Krone" special account at Hypo Oberösterreich under the reference "Großfamilie":
IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002;
BIC: OBLAAT2L
Every cent counts
And the "Krone" family also helps spontaneously to at least alleviate the financial worries. If you want to help the mother and her five children, please donate to the "Krone" special account under the code word "Großfamilie" (see info box).
