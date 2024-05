A plan for everything – only when cooking at the limit

Whether on the left in the back four or in the center of defense - Max Wöber has earned a high status in Rangnick's system. The 27-year-old from the Rapid youth ranks is considered structured, intelligent and has also completed a degree. From Hütteldorf, he has already experienced many top leagues, played for Ajax Amsterdam, Sevilla, Leeds and now Mönchengladbach. But what really makes the "Wöbster" tick?