Hamas propaganda videos shared on the internet

The Middle East conflict has been the subject of heated global debate since the Hamas attack in October 2023 - there have been deaths on both sides and a lot of emotion on both. This is even reflected in the courts, as in this case in the Salzburg Provincial Court. A Palestinian from Gaza, who has been living and working in Pinzgau since January 2022, had to face terrorism charges on Friday: The asylum seeker is said to have made propaganda for Hamas and offshoot organizations on social networks - since 2020.