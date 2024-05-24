Conditional imprisonment
Hamas propaganda videos shared on the internet
A refugee from Gaza living in Pinzgau had to face terror charges in Salzburg provincial court on Friday because he liked and shared videos from a terrorist organization. He now says: "I didn't know it was forbidden."
The Middle East conflict has been the subject of heated global debate since the Hamas attack in October 2023 - there have been deaths on both sides and a lot of emotion on both. This is even reflected in the courts, as in this case in the Salzburg Provincial Court. A Palestinian from Gaza, who has been living and working in Pinzgau since January 2022, had to face terrorism charges on Friday: The asylum seeker is said to have made propaganda for Hamas and offshoot organizations on social networks - since 2020.
Defendant admitted mistakes
"He uploaded 36 videos and made propaganda himself," explained the public prosecutor, emphasizing that he had condoned terrorist crimes. The defence lawyer pointed out that Hamas was only declared a terrorist organization by the EU Council in 2022. "The question is whether he was aware that this is prohibited." No chopped-off heads or swords can be seen on the videos, the lawyer said.
The accused himself admits mistakes. "I respect the Austrian laws and did not know that it was not permitted."
The sentence, which has already become final, is a two-year suspended prison sentence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
