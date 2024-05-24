Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Conditional imprisonment

Hamas propaganda videos shared on the internet

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 16:30

A refugee from Gaza living in Pinzgau had to face terror charges in Salzburg provincial court on Friday because he liked and shared videos from a terrorist organization. He now says: "I didn't know it was forbidden."

comment0 Kommentare

The Middle East conflict has been the subject of heated global debate since the Hamas attack in October 2023 - there have been deaths on both sides and a lot of emotion on both. This is even reflected in the courts, as in this case in the Salzburg Provincial Court. A Palestinian from Gaza, who has been living and working in Pinzgau since January 2022, had to face terrorism charges on Friday: The asylum seeker is said to have made propaganda for Hamas and offshoot organizations on social networks - since 2020.

Defendant admitted mistakes
"He uploaded 36 videos and made propaganda himself," explained the public prosecutor, emphasizing that he had condoned terrorist crimes. The defence lawyer pointed out that Hamas was only declared a terrorist organization by the EU Council in 2022. "The question is whether he was aware that this is prohibited." No chopped-off heads or swords can be seen on the videos, the lawyer said.

The accused himself admits mistakes. "I respect the Austrian laws and did not know that it was not permitted."

The sentence, which has already become final, is a two-year suspended prison sentence.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf