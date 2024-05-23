Small, but big on the inside
Kia EV3: Cool little brother for the flagship
At the end of 2024, Kia will expand its family of EV electric models downwards. The extroverted EV3 will then inherit the Soul and compete with the Niro.
New, innovative vehicle technology always comes at a price. That's why it is initially reserved for the expensive model ranges. But at some point, it will also arrive in the models for the average consumer. Large screens, head-up displays or the ability to power other devices via the electric car's battery are just three of the many functions that the compact Kia EV3 takes over from the current top model EV9 (World Car of the Year 2024).
The 150 kW/204 hp EV3 is based on Kia's modular e-platform E-GMP and will be launched on the market at the end of the year as the successor to the Soul. However, the exclusively front-wheel drive, 4.30-meter-long SUV already made its first appearance at Milan Design Week. The Koreans chose the location quite deliberately, as the electric vehicle is intended to transfer the brand's new design philosophy to the compact class. "In 2020, we started to develop a completely new look for Kia's e-cars that stands out from the mainstream," says Chief Designer Karim Habib. It is intended to appeal to different tastes around the world. "Europeans tend to prefer a sporty look, while robust, boxy vehicles are popular in America," explains Habib.
The world car principle
And so the Koreans' global design teams try to somehow do justice to all markets and create world cars that appeal everywhere. The motto: "Opposites united". The concept of such world cars is nothing new. Sometimes it works, as with Tesla, others have flopped spectacularly, such as the first Ford Mondeo.
With the new Kia design in general and the EV3 in particular, the risk should be low. The electric car combines a solid-looking body with a spacious interior and organic materials. "The long roof, which is lowered towards the rear, and the tailgate-style windshield are typical of Kia's new style," explains Habib. As with the EV9, the contrast between horizontal and vertical lines is also striking.
A real little brother
At first glance, the EV3 does indeed resemble its big brother, the EV9, like two peas in a pod. But compared to the brand's five-metre-long flagship, which offers space for seven passengers and is more suitable as an automotive statement for American highways than for European city centers, the EV3 looks almost dainty - and somehow also more visually balanced. At least the basic model with its matt painted plastic planks. In the GT-Line version, however, these parts are painted glossy black, which is quite an eye-catcher.
Inside, the EV3 has the same panoramic display as the EV9. It combines two 12.3-inch screens for instruments and navigation with an additional touchscreen for the climate control functions and a large head-up display.
Plenty of space
Karim Habib points out the good amount of space. Although the EV3 is just as long as the Kia Niro EV, there is actually noticeably more space in the front and rear. This is astonishing, as the axles of the Niro are even four centimetres further apart. "This is due to the flat windshield, which is pulled far forward," says the designer. "Visually, it significantly lengthens the cabin."
The trunk of the EV3 is also a tad larger (460 to 1250 liters) and more usable than in the Niro, if only because of the deep recess for luggage. Those who don't want to bend down so low can compensate for this with a false floor. If this is not needed, the panel can be stowed in the luggage compartment floor. The charging cable, on the other hand, can be stored in the 25-liter frunk.
The EV3 feels slightly higher than the Niro, with slightly more angled legs. This is because a battery with a good 25 percent higher capacity is installed under the passengers, which requires more space. Its 81 kWh should last for 600 kilometers according to WLTP. As an alternative, Kia offers a battery with 58 kWh, which should be good for 410 kilometers.
The EV3 does not have the fast, but also expensive 800-volt technology of the larger electric models. This limits the maximum charging power to 102 kW for the small battery and 128 kW for the larger battery. And the price? The EV3 will certainly cost well under 40,000 euros, making it a strong competitor to the Niro, which will continue to be built in parallel for some time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
