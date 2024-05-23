Kia EV3: Cool little brother for the flagship

The 150 kW/204 hp EV3 is based on Kia's modular e-platform E-GMP and will be launched on the market at the end of the year as the successor to the Soul. However, the exclusively front-wheel drive, 4.30-meter-long SUV already made its first appearance at Milan Design Week. The Koreans chose the location quite deliberately, as the electric vehicle is intended to transfer the brand's new design philosophy to the compact class. "In 2020, we started to develop a completely new look for Kia's e-cars that stands out from the mainstream," says Chief Designer Karim Habib. It is intended to appeal to different tastes around the world. "Europeans tend to prefer a sporty look, while robust, boxy vehicles are popular in America," explains Habib.