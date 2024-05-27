Kerry King: The Slayer legend is now thrashing solo

Again and again, the sleek riff canonades tempt you to headbang, Bostaph's drumming is furious, fast and, above all, precise, while Demmel can never demonstrate his extraordinary abilities because King gives him far too little room to exploit his full potential. In a negative way, however, it has serious consequences that something striking doesn't happen at all in the 47 minutes: Variety. As with the last few Slayer albums, the tracks roll over you like a roller, but King leaves far too little room for accentuated rapture or a few short breaks in the coarse bludgeoning. "From Hell I Rise" is a rock-solid, perfectly crafted US thrash album in the wake of Death and the Devil, but it lacks soul and lifeblood - which is reflected not least in the lovelessly designed AI cover artwork. Despite all the love for the legend Kerry King - there can and must be more. Otherwise, saving the world won't happen.