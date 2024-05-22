ÖTV youngster shines and storms into the quarter-finals

Birthday present for coach Melzer

His performance in the second set was even more commanding: although Kirkin, ranked 258th in the current ATP world rankings and therefore 406 places ahead of Schwärzler, managed to get his service through to 1:0, it was to remain his only game. After three breaks, Joel used his second match point to win 6:2, 6:1 after just 58 minutes of play, giving his coach and Jürgen Melzer a special "present" for his 43rd birthday.