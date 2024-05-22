Announcement before the final
Leverkusen “drink blood every morning”
The Europa League final between Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta takes place tonight in Dublin. Ahead of the big match, the Bayer midfielder caused a smile with a martial announcement: "We drink blood every morning."
The Swiss was asked at the press conference on Tuesday why Leverkusen were not showing any nervousness ahead of the final. "We don't even feel it anymore" - because of the morning blood supply, as Xhaka joked, causing great laughter among the media representatives.
Will Bayer have something to laugh about again tonight? In any case, the newly crowned German champions have been warned. In the 2021/22 season, Leverkusen lost twice to Atalanta in the Europa League round of 16. "It's an opponent we know well. Nothing new. But we're a different team now," said coach Xabi Alonso, who was not yet under contract with Leverkusen at the time but analyzed the matches in detail ahead of this year's final.
Wirtz fit again
The Spaniard has the entire squad at his disposal and Florian Wirtz, who has been struggling recently, is also fit again. Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, on the other hand, will be without key players Marten de Roon and Sead Kolasinac. After the final, Leverkusen have another chance to win the title in the DFB Cup final against Kaiserslautern on Saturday, while the Europa League is Atalanta's last chance to win a trophy this season for the first time since the Italian Cup in 1963.
