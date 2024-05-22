Leverkusen “drink blood every morning”

Will Bayer have something to laugh about again tonight? In any case, the newly crowned German champions have been warned. In the 2021/22 season, Leverkusen lost twice to Atalanta in the Europa League round of 16. "It's an opponent we know well. Nothing new. But we're a different team now," said coach Xabi Alonso, who was not yet under contract with Leverkusen at the time but analyzed the matches in detail ahead of this year's final.