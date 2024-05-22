Participate & win
The Salzburgerhof in Zell am See invites you to take part
Zell am See, nestled in the picturesque Alpine landscape, is a paradise for those seeking relaxation and nature lovers. We are giving away a short break at the 5-star superior Hotel Salzburgerhof, where you can spend unforgettable days full of luxury and comfort. Let yourself be pampered by the breathtaking surroundings and first-class service!
Zell am See offers an impressive mountain world, crystal-clear lakes and a variety of leisure activities. Whether hiking, cycling or simply enjoying nature - there is something for everyone here. The charming town of Zell am See also invites you to stroll and linger with its cozy cafés, boutiques and cultural sights. This perfect combination of nature and culture makes Zell am See an ideal vacation destination.
The Salzburgerhof pampering full board
The 5-star superior Hotel Salzburgerhof is located in the heart of this picturesque village. Here, guests can expect not only Salzburg charm, but also culinary delights in the hotel's own toque-awarded restaurant, where chef Stefan Reiter and his team will work their magic for you. Start your day with a sumptuous breakfast buffet that leaves nothing to be desired. A wellness lunch buffet awaits you at lunchtime and a strudeland kitchen buffet in the afternoon. In the evening, you can enjoy a multi-course gourmet menu prepared by first-class chefs using fresh, regional ingredients. The culinary offer is rounded off with exquisite wines and fine drinks.
Pure wellness and relaxation
Relaxation and recuperation are top priorities at the Salzburgerhof. The spacious wellness area offers various saunas, steam baths and a heated outdoor pool. Treat yourself to a soothing massage or one of the numerous beauty treatments. The beautifully designed garden invites you to linger and relax. Here you can leave everyday life behind and recharge your batteries.
Golfing with a view of the glacier
The Salzburgerhof offers a special attraction for golf enthusiasts: the nearby golf course with spectacular views of the surrounding mountains and glacier. Whether beginner or pro, everyone gets their money's worth here. Enjoy a round of golf in a breathtaking landscape and improve your handicap in one of Austria's most beautiful regions. As a golf founder hotel , our guests receive a green fee discount of 30 percent.
Zell am See also offers numerous activities for hiking enthusiasts. In the Hohe Tauern National Park, you can marvel at vast alpine primeval landscapes with glaciers, impressive rock faces, lush meadows and alpine pastures that have been carefully and painstakingly cultivated over centuries. Mountaineers can enjoy impressive views of famous peaks such as the Großglockner, the Großvenediger or the Schmittenhöhe on the "Pinzgau Walk". Friends of leisurely hiking tours are also in the right place in Zell am See-Kaprun. After an extensive hiking tour through the Alpine region, you can cool off in Lake Zell, one of the most beautiful swimming lakes in Salzburger Land.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you always have the chance to win great prizes. Together with the 5-star superior Hotel Salzburgerhof, we are giving away 2 nights' accommodation for 2 people including pampering board. Enjoy the breathtaking mountain world in the south of Salzburg or take on the golf challenge on the 36-hole championship golf course in Zell am See.
Do you want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the "Krone" sports newsletter! All participating subscribers and those who subscribe to the sports newsletter by the closing date on May 29th will receive double the chance to win! So subscribe now, fill in the entry form and with a little luck you'll be the lucky winner. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
