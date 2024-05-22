The Salzburgerhof in Zell am See invites you to take part

Zell am See also offers numerous activities for hiking enthusiasts. In the Hohe Tauern National Park, you can marvel at vast alpine primeval landscapes with glaciers, impressive rock faces, lush meadows and alpine pastures that have been carefully and painstakingly cultivated over centuries. Mountaineers can enjoy impressive views of famous peaks such as the Großglockner, the Großvenediger or the Schmittenhöhe on the "Pinzgau Walk". Friends of leisurely hiking tours are also in the right place in Zell am See-Kaprun. After an extensive hiking tour through the Alpine region, you can cool off in Lake Zell, one of the most beautiful swimming lakes in Salzburger Land.