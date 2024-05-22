Ryanair comeback: From Linz to London from October

"Alternative to inflated Lufthansa prices"

"As Europe's No. 1 airline, we are delighted to announce our new flights at Linz Airport this winter with four flights per week (two return flights each) on our London-Stansted route from October 28. We are thus offering low prices and better connections to residents and visitors who previously had no alternative to Lufthansa's inflated fares," emphasizes Andreas Gruber. In the first year, 14,000 passengers are expected on the route. The flight days will probably be Friday and Sunday. Gruber is not ruling out further destinations: "We normally fly to several destinations from each airport, but we want to start now in the quieter season and then we'll see in 2025."