Banking regulator fines N26 millions

"Reporting processes improved"

N26 pointed out on Tuesday that the company has implemented numerous measures to improve its reporting processes since 2022. "N26 has invested more than 80 million euros in human and technical infrastructure to meet the highest industry standards in combating financial crime and money laundering more effectively." The company had already formed a corresponding provision for the fine in 2022. "The fine imposed is below the amount of the provision." N26 is continuing its cooperation with the supervisory authorities.