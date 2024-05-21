Lavrov: USA partly responsible for Raisi’s crash

The sanctions imposed by the USA on Iran had worsened the safety of Iranian aviation, Lavrov said on Tuesday. "The Americans deny it, but the truth is that other countries against which the United States has imposed sanctions do not receive spare parts for American equipment, and this also applies to aviation," Lavrov said, referring to the helicopter crash. "We are talking here about deliberate harm to the citizens who use these aircraft, and if spare parts are not supplied, this is directly related to a reduction in the level of safety."