Secret parties
Silent joy over the death of President Raisi in Iran
After the helicopter crash of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday, everyday life in the Iranian capital Tehran is continuing "almost normally", reports employee A., who only provides information anonymously for fear of repression. The regime has ordered five days of national mourning. "The silent majority is happy about the accident. I've been invited to two parties where people are toasting it."
Of course, the news had been followed closely, but there can be no public display of joy over Raisi's death, nor will it have any consequences for the lives of Iranians, explained A. He himself will not be celebrating or taking part in the presidential elections, which, according to the constitution, must be held 50 days after the death of a head of government. "I last voted for Hassan Rouhani in 2017. I will only vote again when the regime as such can be voted out of office."
The grieving minority will go to the polls, believes A. He finds people who show their joy about the accident, especially on social media channels, very courageous.
Iranians speak of Raisi as a "puppet"
There is also speculation in Iran about Israel's involvement in the crash or even a conspiracy within the Iranian elite. However, just as many people believe that it was actually an accident, says A. Raisi was a president in accordance with the wishes of spiritual leader Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guards. Taking out the "puppet" Raisi would therefore make no sense. It was "no big deal" for the Iranian regime to overcome the crisis that had arisen.
Hope for a new nuclear deal
As Tehran does not hold Israel responsible for the accident, the exchange rate and oil price have calmed down again after just one day, reports A. In his eyes, only a new nuclear deal would change things for the better for the people of Iran, who are suffering under the sanctions and high inflation. A. is hopeless. "Things could only improve when I'm old," says the man in his mid-thirties.
As he walks through Tehran, he notices regime posters depicting the dead as martyrs, as well as small gatherings of regime loyalists around mosques. "We expect larger ceremonies in the next few days, especially around Friday prayers," says A., describing the picture in the capital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
