Silent joy over the death of President Raisi in Iran

Of course, the news had been followed closely, but there can be no public display of joy over Raisi's death, nor will it have any consequences for the lives of Iranians, explained A. He himself will not be celebrating or taking part in the presidential elections, which, according to the constitution, must be held 50 days after the death of a head of government. "I last voted for Hassan Rouhani in 2017. I will only vote again when the regime as such can be voted out of office."