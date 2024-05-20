Before the clash against WAC
0:4 certainly plays a role in Austria’s minds
Win or lose - Austria will fight for a qualifying place for the European Cup in the first play-off clash against WAC on Tuesday. They recently suffered a home debacle against the Carinthians. Violett still has a score to settle with the Schmid squad. Interim coach Wegleitner is confident.
"The expectations of the club and the entire team have been clearly communicated. At best, we want to have two more games after this. That is the clear goal. The atmosphere in the dressing room and the training sessions give me a very good feeling," says interim coach Christian Wegleitner.
If Vienna Austria want to play Hartberg in the play-off final for a place in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers, only a win counts in Tuesday's knockout clash at WAC. In Michael Wimmer's last home game in the qualifying group, the team slipped into a debacle against the Carinthians of all teams. "The 0:4 is guaranteed to play a role in the players' minds. Because they know very well that they didn't perform at their limit that day. We reviewed the game as a coaching team, but we also saw positive things. However, the result was of course terrible for everyone," said the 45-year-old.
who celebrated a successful coaching debut, winning 2:1 against BW Linz. Austria showed that they were eager to play again and dangerous up front. "The coach has brought new momentum. We just have to make sure we get some fun back into the squad. We've brought the energy onto the pitch recently, but we haven't managed that in recent weeks," said Dominik Fitz.
He scored his eighth goal of the season in Linz, put Austria 1-0 up for the fifth time and also has five assists to his name. "In the second half of the season, I found my form in front of goal again. A knockout tie is like a cup game, something special. We have to be awake straight away, and we still have something to make up for."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.