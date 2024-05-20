0:4 certainly plays a role in Austria’s minds

If Vienna Austria want to play Hartberg in the play-off final for a place in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers, only a win counts in Tuesday's knockout clash at WAC. In Michael Wimmer's last home game in the qualifying group, the team slipped into a debacle against the Carinthians of all teams. "The 0:4 is guaranteed to play a role in the players' minds. Because they know very well that they didn't perform at their limit that day. We reviewed the game as a coaching team, but we also saw positive things. However, the result was of course terrible for everyone," said the 45-year-old.