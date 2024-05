“We have trusted the authorities all these years”

The future of the popular Mayrhofalm in Werfenweng is hanging by a thread. An inheritance dispute has come to a head after years. On the one side is Peter Seidl (67), who has been managing the alp with his daughters since the death of his mother in 2018. On the other side is Seidl's brother. He was given the farm back in 1995 and wants to return the alp to farming in Werfenweng - the "Krone" reported.