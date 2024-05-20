Tourist dies in balcony fall on Mallorca

"Balcony climber" recently fell to his death

This is the second accident in May in which a tourist from Germany has died on the so-called Ballermann. Just two weeks ago, on May 7, a 23-year-old died in a fall. The exact circumstances are still being investigated by the authorities. According to the information available so far, the young man was attacked after a party at night and lost his hotel key. In a drunken state, he is said to have tried to climb over the facade onto the balcony of his room.