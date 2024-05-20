Victim is German
Tourist dies in balcony fall on Mallorca
A tourist has presumably died in Mallorca after falling from a hotel balcony. The body of the 21-year-old was discovered by friends on Monday morning in Playa de Palma on a side street below the balcony, reported the "Diario de Mallorca" and other media on the Spanish Mediterranean island, citing the authorities. The police confirmed this information on request.
The authorities have launched an investigation. They are assuming an accident. The young man from Germany probably fell from the balcony on the second floor on Monday night after returning to the hotel with friends at around 3.00 am following a night of partying. The victim was only discovered missing hours later by his companions. They discovered the lifeless body shortly after 8.00 a.m. and alerted the police.
The newspaper "Última Hora" writes, citing the authorities, that the German had probably sat down on the balcony railing to smoke and lost his balance.
"Balcony climber" recently fell to his death
This is the second accident in May in which a tourist from Germany has died on the so-called Ballermann. Just two weeks ago, on May 7, a 23-year-old died in a fall. The exact circumstances are still being investigated by the authorities. According to the information available so far, the young man was attacked after a party at night and lost his hotel key. In a drunken state, he is said to have tried to climb over the facade onto the balcony of his room.
There are always fatal balcony falls by tourists on Mallorca. Usually the drunken vacationers have locked themselves out or want to jump from the balcony into the pool as a test of courage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.