Allegedly because of a deer
Drunk driver “plowed” a hundred meters through a field
Allegedly he wanted to avoid a deer: A drunk German driver "plowed" a hundred meters through a field in Hochburg-Ach before crashing into a drainage ditch. There was also a drunk driving accident in the Mühlviertel region involving a 22-year-old woman. She had twice as much to drink as the intoxicated German.
A 44-year-old German man was driving his vehicle on the Kälbermooser-Landesstraße in the municipality of Hochburg-Ach towards Ostermiething at around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday. He veered off the road to the right, drove about 100 meters through an adjacent field and finally crashed into a drainage ditch. According to his own statements, he wanted to avoid a deer crossing the road.
Driver remained uninjured
The driver was uninjured in the accident. People living in a nearby house heard the accident and alerted the emergency services, according to the police. A breathalyzer test was carried out and the driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.8 per mille. The driver's license was temporarily confiscated and the severely damaged vehicle was recovered by the towing service.
Airbags opened
A 22-year-old woman from Wartberg ob der Aist was driving her car southbound on the S10 Mühlviertler Schnellstraße in the area of the municipality of Lasberg at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. As she was driving near the "Satzinger" tunnel enclosure, her vehicle skidded and crashed head-on into the road barrier there. The force of the impact caused the airbags in the front area to deploy. A breathalyzer test carried out on the driver was positive: 1.4 per mille.
Driver's license gone
The driver's license was confiscated on the spot. The driver was taken to Freistadt Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
