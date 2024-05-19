Drunk driver “plowed” a hundred meters through a field

Airbags opened

A 22-year-old woman from Wartberg ob der Aist was driving her car southbound on the S10 Mühlviertler Schnellstraße in the area of the municipality of Lasberg at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. As she was driving near the "Satzinger" tunnel enclosure, her vehicle skidded and crashed head-on into the road barrier there. The force of the impact caused the airbags in the front area to deploy. A breathalyzer test carried out on the driver was positive: 1.4 per mille.



Driver's license gone

The driver's license was confiscated on the spot. The driver was taken to Freistadt Regional Hospital with minor injuries.