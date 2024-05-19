Many accidents in Tyrol
Car lands in stream: four injured in crash
Spectacular accident on Saturday evening in Buch in Tirol. For reasons still unknown, three cars collided with full force. One car even ended up in a stream. Four people were injured, some of them seriously.
At around 6.40 p.m., there was a serious crash in Buch in Tirol. Three vehicles collided on the B171 and were thrown into the adjacent meadow; one car even ended up on its roof in a stream. According to initial information, four people were injured, some of them seriously.
The accident area had to be completely closed in both directions. The Buch and Schwaz fire departments, the Schwaz/Achensee water rescue service, several ambulances, several emergency doctors and several police patrols were deployed.
Teenager crashed on small motorcycle
However, this was not the only accident on Whit Saturday in Tyrol: shortly before 3 p.m., a 16-year-old German girl, who was apparently riding her small motorcycle too fast into a right-hand bend, crashed in St. Jakob in Defereggen (district of Lienz) and skidded towards the crash barrier. The young woman was seriously injured and taken to the district hospital in Lienz by the ambulance service.
Motorcycle hits crash barrier
At around 4.20 p.m., a 19-year-old Austrian woman touched a crash barrier on her motorcycle on Brennerstraße in Schönberg (Innsbruck-Land district), crashed and skidded on the road into the green area of the oncoming lane. She was also seriously injured and had to be taken to the regional hospital in Hall in Tirol by the ambulance service. "The motorcycle was damaged. There was no damage to the crash barrier," said the police.
Serious bike accident in the Zillertal
At around 8 p.m., there was also a serious cycling accident in Aschau in the Zillertal. According to initial information, a local man fell through his own fault. Despite wearing a helmet, the man suffered serious injuries. The cyclist had to be treated by two emergency doctors on site for around an hour. He was then flown by helicopter 4 to Innsbruck Hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
