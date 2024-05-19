Car lands in stream: four injured in crash

Motorcycle hits crash barrier

At around 4.20 p.m., a 19-year-old Austrian woman touched a crash barrier on her motorcycle on Brennerstraße in Schönberg (Innsbruck-Land district), crashed and skidded on the road into the green area of the oncoming lane. She was also seriously injured and had to be taken to the regional hospital in Hall in Tirol by the ambulance service. "The motorcycle was damaged. There was no damage to the crash barrier," said the police.