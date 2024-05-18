Dog owner’s “victim role” not credible

More than 400 comments on "krone.at"

More than 400 comments were also posted on the internet following the "Krone" report on Friday. "It must be pure mockery for the bereaved!" "Hopefully this person will never be allowed to keep dogs like this again! The pity ploy doesn't work", or "You have to dare to do that. A person died a horrible death because of you and you're just publicly bathing in self-pity," are just some of the many critical comments on krone.at.