With heart, brains and a full house to win the opener

The favorites in the best-of-3 series? "Not necessarily for us," says Margareten's club boss Tom Menzl, "because Linz have won both of their season duels by +3. But we'll grit our teeth and fight back with all our passion." The visitors are back in the thick of the action as latecomers in the basic round, just like last year when they finished runners-up. With Fizuletto, Grgic, Paulnsteiner and team goalie Kaiper (the latter two came from HLA champions Westwien), the eighth-placed team has a very strong squad.