Fivers attack
With heart, brains and a full house to win the opener
The Fivers want to hit the ground running in their semi-final opener at home against Linz on Saturday. Coach Peter Eckl expects a thrilling series against the runners-up. For team wing Eric Damböck, who is moving to Switzerland after the season, and Co. the aim is to go as far as possible.
A sold-out arena. Their own beer bar and a great atmosphere - the Fivers handball players are fired up for the league semi-final opener against Linz in Hollgasse on Saturday (18:30, live krone.tv).
The favorites in the best-of-3 series? "Not necessarily for us," says Margareten's club boss Tom Menzl, "because Linz have won both of their season duels by +3. But we'll grit our teeth and fight back with all our passion." The visitors are back in the thick of the action as latecomers in the basic round, just like last year when they finished runners-up. With Fizuletto, Grgic, Paulnsteiner and team goalie Kaiper (the latter two came from HLA champions Westwien), the eighth-placed team has a very strong squad.
"Linz's one-man line-up is very strong, Grgic is a difference-maker who can practically single-handedly secure victories," says Fivers coach Peter Eckl, whose club - honorary president Erwin Lanc celebrated his 94th birthday on Friday - now "surprisingly" has home court in sixth place. "A tight series awaits us, in which we'll have to fight back as a team with a lot of passion, heart and brains. We were able to show that against the BT Füchse." Especially in the deciding game in Bruck, when they won 36:34 in overtime to reach the semi-finals for the 19th time in a row.
In the parallel duel, title favorites Hard start at home against Krems on Saturday (20:20), where the team of European Championship wizard Consti Möstl wants to take the first step towards the final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.