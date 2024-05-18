“We’re going for the title one hundred percent!”

Last summer, he prepared for his second season at UBSC Graz with extra shifts at the NBA camps in Las Vegas. "I still have to develop further, I can't just concentrate on my shot." This season at UBSC, however, it has worked like clockwork, with Cooks scoring 914 points, the most of any Super League player. Things are really working out for the 25-year-old guard. Probably also because of his relationship with the coaches in Graz. "Ervin Dragsic and Dimitris Sarikas are the best coaches I've had in a long time. They know my strengths and weaknesses and also respond to me as a person." The chemistry should also be right throughout the team: The squad, in which six US-Americans set the tone, got in the mood for the final spurt at bowling evenings.