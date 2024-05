Not a moment’s peace: constantly exposed to noise

Neighbors hope for a solution

Neighbor Florian Husel (67) agrees: "The most effective thing to slow down the speeders who ignore the 70 km/h on the B70 would be a radar measuring device, that would massively reduce the noise." The local residents feel let down by the state: "The last noise measurement was 18 years ago. We are always told that Asfinag is responsible." Mayor Josef Müller is now trying to help: "Those affected have been to see me. The police have announced that they will now carry out regular checks." A first attempt at a solution failed almost 20 years ago.