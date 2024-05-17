Demo: “Concern for children’s safety and education”

For the second time, parents, pupils and neighbors gathered on the sports field of Kagran Middle School to protest against the container classes. The "Krone" was also on site this time. "The situation is getting worse, more and more parents are questioning the quality of the school and are considering deregistering their child," reports Manuel Kiesling, deputy chairman of the parents' association. The reason for this is the 250 refugee children who will be accommodated in nine mobile classes from the fall. "That's simply too many, there are already too few teachers on site," says Kiesling. A representative of the teachers' union FCG, who was present, added: "There is currently a huge wave of layoffs, and the fall will be challenging for the schools."