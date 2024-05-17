Kagran secondary school
Demo: “Concern for children’s safety and education”
Parents continue to fight against the container classes at Kagran secondary school - the "Krone" was present at the protest. Concerned parents demand security guards at the school. The future of the school is at stake.
For the second time, parents, pupils and neighbors gathered on the sports field of Kagran Middle School to protest against the container classes. The "Krone" was also on site this time. "The situation is getting worse, more and more parents are questioning the quality of the school and are considering deregistering their child," reports Manuel Kiesling, deputy chairman of the parents' association. The reason for this is the 250 refugee children who will be accommodated in nine mobile classes from the fall. "That's simply too many, there are already too few teachers on site," says Kiesling. A representative of the teachers' union FCG, who was present, added: "There is currently a huge wave of layoffs, and the fall will be challenging for the schools."
"The furniture has already been ordered and the construction meeting took place quietly and secretly today," says Kiesling. So the container classes will not be prevented, but they will continue to fight against them. "It's about the future of the children," says the parents' representative.
Daniela and Martin S. are also taking part in the demonstration: "We believe the children's safety and education are at risk. At the very least, every school needs security."
However, the container classes will not solve the space problem either. From the fall, premises at Siebenbrunnengasse 37 in Vienna's 5th district will therefore be rented for school purposes, the city announced on Friday.
