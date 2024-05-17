New mobility levy
Tourist tax to raise 23 million euros
This is unique in Austria," said Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP), Deputy Governor responsible for transport and tourism. From July 2025, tourism associations and municipalities will not only be able to levy a higher overnight stay tax. There will also be a mandatory mobility contribution that tourists will have to pay in return for a ticket for public transport throughout Salzburg. Initially, the mobility contribution will be 50 cents per overnight stay, rising to 1.10 euros from July 2027.
Schnöll is convinced that this system is unprecedented in Europe. Just a few days after Krone readers meticulously listed the transport problems in the province, the first solutions are already in place. In addition, as tourism associations have long been calling for, a higher overnight stay tax can be levied. From October, the upper limit will be 3 euros per night in the city and in smaller tourist resorts, and 4 euros in larger resorts.
23 million euros per year to flow into transport
The province expects the mobility contribution to generate revenue of 23 million euros per year when fully implemented. This will have to cover the loss of revenue from tickets that are not purchased. However, Schnöll is convinced that there will be enough money left over "to increase the density of services". This is a real milestone for the regional vice president, as it is a pay-as-you-go system. "The hope is that many people won't travel by car in the first place," says Schnöll.
