Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New mobility levy

Tourist tax to raise 23 million euros

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 14:30
New overnight stay tax will be introduced with a contribution for mobility from July 2025. 1.10 euros per overnight stay will then go towards public transport. In return, all tourists staying overnight will be able to travel for free throughout the country
comment0 Kommentare

This is unique in Austria," said Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP), Deputy Governor responsible for transport and tourism. From July 2025, tourism associations and municipalities will not only be able to levy a higher overnight stay tax. There will also be a mandatory mobility contribution that tourists will have to pay in return for a ticket for public transport throughout Salzburg. Initially, the mobility contribution will be 50 cents per overnight stay, rising to 1.10 euros from July 2027.

In addition to the mobility tax, cities and municipalities will be able to increase their local taxes, in some cases significantly. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
In addition to the mobility tax, cities and municipalities will be able to increase their local taxes, in some cases significantly.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
From July 2025, tourists will be able to use trains and buses free of charge throughout the province. (Bild: Scharinger Daniel)
From July 2025, tourists will be able to use trains and buses free of charge throughout the province.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel)

Schnöll is convinced that this system is unprecedented in Europe. Just a few days after Krone readers meticulously listed the transport problems in the province, the first solutions are already in place. In addition, as tourism associations have long been calling for, a higher overnight stay tax can be levied. From October, the upper limit will be 3 euros per night in the city and in smaller tourist resorts, and 4 euros in larger resorts.

23 million euros per year to flow into transport
The province expects the mobility contribution to generate revenue of 23 million euros per year when fully implemented. This will have to cover the loss of revenue from tickets that are not purchased. However, Schnöll is convinced that there will be enough money left over "to increase the density of services". This is a real milestone for the regional vice president, as it is a pay-as-you-go system. "The hope is that many people won't travel by car in the first place," says Schnöll.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf