Tourist tax to raise 23 million euros

23 million euros per year to flow into transport

The province expects the mobility contribution to generate revenue of 23 million euros per year when fully implemented. This will have to cover the loss of revenue from tickets that are not purchased. However, Schnöll is convinced that there will be enough money left over "to increase the density of services". This is a real milestone for the regional vice president, as it is a pay-as-you-go system. "The hope is that many people won't travel by car in the first place," says Schnöll.