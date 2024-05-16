Activist dies after 110 days on hunger strike

No release on bail granted

As reported by the organization Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, the 28-year-old had been arrested for lèse majesté. She was threatened with a long prison sentence. She was not granted bail - which is why Netiporn went on a hunger strike at the end of January, according to the "Thai Enquirer" newspaper. She wanted to put pressure on the government, which rigorously prosecutes people for political statements or gatherings.