Drama in Thailand

Activist dies after 110 days on hunger strike

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 19:31

A 28-year-old activist who was imprisoned in Thailand on charges of lèse majesté has died after an extended hunger strike. Netiporn Sanesangkhom went on hunger strike at the end of January to protest for the right of political prisoners to be released on bail.

After 110 days on hunger strike, the well-known activist was found unconscious in her prison cell on Tuesday morning, as reported by Thammasat University Hospital. Attempts were made to revive her while she was still in prison. When this was unsuccessful, the young Thai woman was admitted to hospital.

The doctors also tried to resuscitate the activist during transportation and in the hospital. She was finally pronounced dead in the morning. An autopsy is now to clarify the exact cause of death.

No release on bail granted
As reported by the organization Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, the 28-year-old had been arrested for lèse majesté. She was threatened with a long prison sentence. She was not granted bail - which is why Netiporn went on a hunger strike at the end of January, according to the "Thai Enquirer" newspaper. She wanted to put pressure on the government, which rigorously prosecutes people for political statements or gatherings.

It was not the prominent activist's first hunger strike: two years ago, the young woman was arrested and, together with other activists, set an example in this way. At the time, the human rights organization Amnesty International demanded the immediate release of the women on bail and adequate medical care in custody.

