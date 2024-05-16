Investigations and affairs: And the FPÖ is on top

Herbert Kickl and the FPÖ

The blue party was kicked out of the government after the scandal. There was a crash in the subsequent new elections. But as always after the supposed downfall, the FPÖ reappeared. As if nothing had happened. Herbert Kickl and Co. have been consistently in first place in all polls for months. A respectful distance ahead of the SPÖ and ÖVP. Kickl still has some unfinished business, including with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. He had rejected Kickl's renewed bid for office in Ibiza. And indicated that he would not entrust Kickl with forming a government after the elections in the fall.