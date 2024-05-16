Who should pay for it?
Bregenz indoor pool costs 12 million euros more
Bregenz residents will have to dig deeper into their pockets for the construction of the new indoor pool and the renovation of the lido. Mayor Michael Ritsch would like more support from the state, as 60 percent of visitors come from other municipalities.
Everything has become more expensive - the mayor of Bregenz, Michael Ritsch, is also feeling the effects. "Three years ago, the cost estimate for the entire project - i.e. the new indoor pool with sauna and renovation of the outdoor pool - was 72 million euros," he reports. In the meantime, the costs for the indoor pool would amount to 70 million euros. The renovation of the adjacent lido will cost a further 14 million euros. In total, the entire project will cost a whopping 84 million euros instead of 72.
Higher costs for materials, personnel & co.
The reason for this: "There are index adjustments. Construction costs have risen. Higher wages have to be paid and materials have become more expensive," explains the red head of the city. A problem he is already familiar with from the renovation of the Festspielhaus. This was once budgeted at 60 million euros, but now almost 79 million will have to be spent on the final extension.
However, there is one difference to the indoor swimming pool: the costs for the Festspielhaus renovation are being borne jointly by the federal government (45 percent), the state (30 percent) and Bregenz with the surrounding municipalities (12.5 percent each). "And there is already a commitment that everyone will contribute to the additional costs of around 18 million euros," adds Ritsch.
Ritsch would like more support from the state
The situation is different for the indoor swimming pool. Former mayor Markus Linhart had failed to get the neighboring communities on board. In addition, Governor Markus Wallner is still refusing to contribute to the additional costs. "There is a promise that the state will cover 20 percent - but only of the originally estimated 72 million euros," explains Ritsch.
In view of the fact that 60 percent of visitors to the indoor pool do not come from Bregenz, a contribution from the state to the additional costs is entirely appropriate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
