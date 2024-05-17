Nursing and health
“Leaving the industry is often the last resort”
"Together for relief! Together for more attractive working conditions in care, nursing and healthcare facilities!" Under this motto, the major trade unions gpa, younion and vida called for the launch of a joint campaign in Linz on Thursday morning.
It is no news that the nursing and healthcare sector has been in turmoil for a long time. This is also proven by a letter to political leaders dated March 26, which was submitted to the "Krone" newspaper. "One wave of stress after another is rolling over our colleagues in Upper Austria's care, nursing and healthcare facilities," reads the letter to Governor Stelzer, Health Minister Haberlander, Social Welfare Minister Hattmannsdorfer, Municipal Association President Mader and Cities Association President Luger right at the beginning.
Retirement wave comes to a head
They are calling for a reduction in working hours to 35 hours with full pay and to make the profession more attractive: "The retirement wave of the so-called baby boomers will come to a head by 2033 and requires us not only to recruit many new colleagues for the areas mentioned, but also to retain existing ones for as long as possible. The fact that many colleagues now only see leaving the industry as a way out must be a wake-up call for all those responsible."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.