Rapid aiming for new women’s attendance record

On March 16, Rapid's women already had top attendance at their first match at the Allianz Stadium, with 3150 fans watching the 2:1 test win against Traiskirchen. This figure is set to be significantly exceeded on June 16. Not only will there be a big sports day including the opening of the national championships in girls' soccer, but the highlight will be the first international test against 1. FC Nürnberg, mainly an U20 team, starting at 2 pm.