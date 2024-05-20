21 teams took part
HTL students in Tyrol put their skills to the test
The Tyrolean "Be the Best" competition took place for the 15th time. The best three final projects from 21 teams were selected. The winning teams can now look forward to a trip as a prize.
Tyrolean HTL students recently put their creativity and innovative technical spirit to the test. At the final of the "Be the Best" competition, the Förderverein Technik Tirol honored the best diploma and technical theses for the 15th time. A total of 21 teams took part in the competition this year. The best eight were able to present their projects to a panel of experts and a large audience. Among other things, the jury assessed creativity, interdisciplinary connections, technical content and the implementation of the presentation.
The members of the expert jury were Wolfgang Eichinger, Chairman of the Förderverein Technik, Klaus Vogler from the Tyrolean Education Directorate and Benjamin Massow from the Management Center Innsbruck.
The quality of the entries to this year's competition was consistently high.
Die Jury
HTL Jenbach made it to first place
First place went to Felix Schmidt and Elias Widauer from HTL Jenbach. Together with the company Adler, they developed a screw pump test bench to prevent operating stops. It checks the tightness of the mechanical seals before the pumps are put back into operation.
Mathias Himann, Jakob Matheis and Cenan Caner developed an upgrade kit for greenhouses. This works autonomously and provides optimum growth for plants. The trio from HTL Anichstraße Innsbruck came second with their project.
Trip to a European city for the three winning teams
Emma Margreiter, Jonathan Kolm and Mathias Brunner from HTL Kramsach came third. Using 3D laser scanning microscopy, they developed a method for analyzing the roughness of paint surfaces.
The three winning teams can now look forward to a joint trip to a European capital. Those teams that did not make it onto the podium received a "goodie bag". According to the jury members, "the quality of the submissions to this year's competition was consistently high".
