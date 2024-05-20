HTL students in Tyrol put their skills to the test

Tyrolean HTL students recently put their creativity and innovative technical spirit to the test. At the final of the "Be the Best" competition, the Förderverein Technik Tirol honored the best diploma and technical theses for the 15th time. A total of 21 teams took part in the competition this year. The best eight were able to present their projects to a panel of experts and a large audience. Among other things, the jury assessed creativity, interdisciplinary connections, technical content and the implementation of the presentation.