Typing in Gols
Become a “match” for a leukemia patient!
Across Austria, three people get blood cancer every day. Many of them need a stem cell donation. Therefore: Please get typed!
This insidious disease does not stop at babies, mothers or anyone else. The fact is: In Austria, around three people are diagnosed with blood cancer every day. Around 300 of them need a stem cell transplant and for around 10 percent there is no matching genetic twin in any donor database.
This is where the "Give for Life" association comes in. For 25 years, a small team has been organizing typing campaigns for those for whom there is not yet a suitable "match". Originating from a private initiative, the association has worked its way up to become the most successful helper against cancer. Around 176,000 people are registered in the database, 548 have been able to donate their healthy stem cells to sick people and thus enable them to live on.
A number of typing campaigns have also taken place in Burgenland. However, almost exclusively in southern Burgenland. This is now set to change. On the initiative of Werner Achs - who has cancer himself - there will be a typing campaign on 26 May in Gols in the "Summakuchl" from 9 am to 12 noon.
Typing is very simple!
You can register as a healthy person between the ages of 17 and 45. This is done by taking a cheek swab and takes less than ten minutes.
However, those who provide financial support are at least as important. This is because the non-profit organization has to pay for each laboratory test itself. That's 40 euros per typing. "Many people are happy that they can make a contribution apart from the typing and every cent helps us," says Katharina Palatzky from the Geben für Leben association.
Donation account: Sparkasse Bludenz Bank AG, IBAN: AT39 2060 7001 0006 4898
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
