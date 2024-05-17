Become a “match” for a leukemia patient!

This is where the "Give for Life" association comes in. For 25 years, a small team has been organizing typing campaigns for those for whom there is not yet a suitable "match". Originating from a private initiative, the association has worked its way up to become the most successful helper against cancer. Around 176,000 people are registered in the database, 548 have been able to donate their healthy stem cells to sick people and thus enable them to live on.