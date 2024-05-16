Initiative mobilizes against coalition with FPÖ

The FPÖ is no different from the AfD in Germany, says Bauböck: "The only difference is that there is a clear consensus in Germany regarding cooperation with the AfD." This does not exist in "the same way" in this country. This appeal is therefore being made to all decision-makers in the other parties. They should also be open to all other coalition options. These efforts are being made because democracies are "mortal", said Rosenberger. Therefore, those who promote this mortality should not be included in the government.