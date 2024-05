Hudson also has to cancel for St. Pölten

The "16th Sportunion Liese Prokop Memorial" is looking forward to an increased budget and bronze status internationally. For the athletes, this means not only more prize money, but also bonus points towards qualification for the European Championships and the Olympics. Discus thrower Lukas Weißhaidinger will also be taking part, as will Magdalena Linder and Markus Fuchs in the 100 m, Lena Pressler, Niklas Strohmayer-Dangl and Leo Köhldorfer in the 400 m hurdles, Karin Strametz and Enzo Diessl in the hurdles sprint, Lionel-Afan Strasser in the high jump and Ingeborg Grünwald in the long jump.