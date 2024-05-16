At the patient's request
Right to automatic elective doctor billing from July
Due to the long waiting times for appointments with statutory health insurance physicians, patients are increasingly forced to see a doctor of their choice. They first have to pay the costs themselves and then submit the invoice to their health insurance provider in order to be reimbursed for at least part of the costs. However, from July 1, this process will be simplified.
Doctors will be legally obliged to submit the invoice for reimbursement online for patients who wish to do so.
More service, faster processing
The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) sees this as a "good story in the direction of more service quality", says Director General Bernhard Wurzer. For patients, electronic submission will speed up the processing of claims, which will then be reimbursed at 80 percent of the respective health insurance tariff. The aim is to reduce this figure to two weeks; currently it is three to four, sometimes significantly more.
It is also an asset for elective dentists, who have to use the existing "WAH Online" system. Elective dentists are not part of the scheme. Another restriction: there will be a de minimis limit for annual turnover, below which doctors who only work sporadically will not be burdened with the billing system and will not have to worry about integrating it into their practice software. How high this will be has not yet been defined, however, but is still the subject of negotiations with the Medical Association. If it were set at 15,000 euros, similar to the cash register obligation, a good 90 percent of all cases would be covered, according to Wurzer.
Expenditure for elective medical services
ÖGK's expenditure on elective medical services amounted to 184 million euros in 2022, which is 6.6 percent of the expenditure for registered doctors. In total, the health insurance fund spent 2.8 billion euros on services provided by contract and elective doctors.
ELGA also for elective doctors
The new system does not require elective doctors to use the e-card. However, as decided last year, improvements will be made here too: from January 1, 2025, they will be connected to the e-card, and elective doctors will also be required to use the electronic health record (ELGA) from then on. The roll-out for this is underway and the umbrella organization of social insurance providers is responsible.
