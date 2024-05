FC Pinzgau crowned provincial cup winners

FC Pinzgau had set a victory for injured captain Tamas Tandari as their goal for the Stiegl-Landescup final. In the end, the Saalfelden team was also able to celebrate with their colleague. The Western League team narrowly won their clash with Salzburg League leaders SV Kuchl 2:1. This was the Pinzgau team's first win in the Salzburg Cup competition.