Drumbeat
Premier League votes on abolition of VAR
A bang! According to media reports, the Premier League clubs are to vote on the abolition of video assistant referees from next season.
As reported by "The Athletic" magazine and Sky Sports, among others, on Wednesday, the vote is to take place at a meeting of the English elite league on June 6. According to the British news agency PA, Wolverhampton have submitted a corresponding application, which requires the approval of 13 of the other 19 clubs.
VAR has been used in the Premier League since the 2019/20 season, since when there has been repeated criticism. The move follows careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, the refereeing body PGMOL and the other clubs, the Daily Telegraph quotes a statement from Wolves: "There is no blame - we are all just striving for the best possible outcome for soccer - and everyone involved has worked hard to make the introduction of additional technology a success." However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate about its future."
"Small increase in accuracy"
The club stressed that the price of "a small increase in accuracy" was at odds with the spirit of the game. The Premier League confirmed that its members would be discussing video evidence. At the same time, it emphasized that it supports its use and is working together with PGMOL on continuous improvements for the benefit of the game and the fans.
