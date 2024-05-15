Premier League votes on abolition of VAR

VAR has been used in the Premier League since the 2019/20 season, since when there has been repeated criticism. The move follows careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, the refereeing body PGMOL and the other clubs, the Daily Telegraph quotes a statement from Wolves: "There is no blame - we are all just striving for the best possible outcome for soccer - and everyone involved has worked hard to make the introduction of additional technology a success." However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate about its future."