13-year-old hit and injured by streetcar

At around 1.45 p.m. on Wednesday, a 34-year-old man from Linz was driving streetcar line 4 on an educational journey from Linz in the direction of Traun. Next to him was his 28-year-old apprentice driver, also from Linz. According to the current state of the investigation, a 13-year-old boy from the Linz-Land district crossed the B139 running parallel to the tracks as well as the tracks heading out of town, presumably to reach a streetcar that was already at the stop.