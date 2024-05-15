FIFA must compensate inventor of free-kick spray

Allemagne invented the spray in 2000, which referees can use to mark the position of the free-kick wall and which then quickly dissolves again. The spray was used by the South American soccer association Conmebol from 2009 and was used for the first time at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Allemagne accused FIFA of misusing its patented product and demanded 40 million US dollars (37.05 million euros) in compensation.