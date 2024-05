Family Day: What does it mean to you?

How do you personally define the term "family" and which values are particularly important to you? In your opinion, to what extent has the family image changed in recent decades and what advantages or disadvantages do you see in this? How do you deal with the challenges of family life? Does work-life balance play a major role for you in the context of family? And finally, do you have any tips for other families on how to achieve a harmonious life together? We look forward to your thoughts and suggestions!