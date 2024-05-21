Modecenter: In the beginning, it was all about nothing

Modecenter don't want to spread messages or convince others of their ideals. They just want to do what they have to do for themselves. "The coolest thing is when lyrics trigger something in someone. When they are a bit unpleasant and stick in the throat, but never deliberately intended to provoke. Buzzwords are all well and good, but you have to be able to fill them with life." The album title is a metaphorical reference to the hackneyed mind game "everything used to be better", which nobody, not even the Modecenter musicians, can escape. "One is often afraid of change in life and longs for a state that has not yet brought about this change, although it may have been necessary." These descriptions of states between fragile masculinity and criticism of neoliberalism only last eight songs and are less than 30 minutes long. "My favorite albums like 'Raw Power' by the Stooges or 'Reign In Blood' by Slayer weren't any longer and nothing was missing."