Defending champion Medvedev eliminated in Rome!

However, the 2021 US Open winner is far from the only top player struggling just two weeks before the start of the French Open. Of the eight players from the top ten competing in Rome, five have already been eliminated. In addition to de Minaur, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov was also knocked out on Tuesday. In addition, Jannik Sinner (2) is missing due to a hip injury and Carlos Alcaraz (3) has a sore arm.