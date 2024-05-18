The legendary Albert Hammond is 80 years old

The momentum came in America

At the beginning of his career, he tried his luck in Gibraltar with the band The Diamond Boys. He later attracted attention with the pop group The Family Dogg. The young Elton John, the musicians from Led Zeppelin and pop singer Ireen Sheer took part in the recordings. However, it was only when he moved to the USA in the early 1970s that Hammond's music career really took off. In 1972, he released his first solo single "Down By The River" and shortly afterwards the worldwide hit "It Never Rains In Southern California". Further popular singles followed in the years that followed.