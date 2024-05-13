Bader proud: “Best game in recent years”

"We had a great performance," said Clemens Unterweger after his first World Cup goal and two assists. "What wasn't good enough was our short-handed play, maybe we took one or two penalties too many. It's a bitter defeat for us because we certainly deserved more," said the defender.

Drama in the last minute

The third goal by New Jersey forward Nico Hischier 50 seconds before the end deprived the red-white-red team of a deserved point in the goal festival. The Austrians, with a strong David Kickert in goal, showed a completely different face than the day before in their 5-1 loss to Denmark. From the first shift, Bader's team went to work with a lot of energy and stuck to the match plan. The underdogs were the better team in the first period and were rewarded.