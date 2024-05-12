Vorteilswelt
Maximum 23 degrees

Changeable and moderately warm: this is how the coming week will be

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 11:56

The weather over Austria will be increasingly changeable and moderately warm in the coming week. While it will rain increasingly in the west of the country, it will initially remain mainly dry in the east. It will be five to 13 degrees in the morning, rising to 23 degrees during the course of the day.

Tuesday will begin south of the main Alpine ridge with dense cloud and rain showers. After a precipitation-free start to the day, spring clouds with subsequent showers will also form in the west in the afternoon. In the north and east, it will remain sunny throughout the day. In the north and east, lively to strong winds will blow from east to southeast. It will be six to 13 degrees at the start of the day and 17 to 25 degrees later on, depending on the sun.

On Wednesday, a disturbance zone will bring unsettled and rather shower-prone weather to the west and south of Austria, with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon. In the north, east and south-east, however, sunshine will predominate and passing cloud fields will remain mostly harmless. Moderate to brisk southeasterly to southerly winds will blow in foehn lines on the northern side of the Alps and in the east. Early temperatures will range from seven to 13 degrees, with daytime highs of 16 to 24 degrees.

On Thursday it will remain unsettled, especially on the southern side of the Alps and in the southeast, with some rain showers, but in the afternoon there may also be isolated thunderstorms in the northern Alps. Overall, it will be friendliest in the north and east with the most hours of sunshine. The wind will blow briskly to strongly from southeast to south in the east and in foehn lines. After lows of seven to 13 degrees, a maximum of 16 to 23 degrees is expected on Thursday.

On Friday, the influence of disturbances from the southwest will intensify and heavy rain showers and local thunderstorms will increasingly affect the northern side of the Alps as well as the north and east during the course of the day. The wind will blow from east to south in foehn lines and in the east, still brisk at times. Geosphere Austria is forecasting early temperatures of seven to 14 degrees and highs of 17 to 21 degrees.

