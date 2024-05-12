Changeable and moderately warm: this is how the coming week will be

On Thursday it will remain unsettled, especially on the southern side of the Alps and in the southeast, with some rain showers, but in the afternoon there may also be isolated thunderstorms in the northern Alps. Overall, it will be friendliest in the north and east with the most hours of sunshine. The wind will blow briskly to strongly from southeast to south in the east and in foehn lines. After lows of seven to 13 degrees, a maximum of 16 to 23 degrees is expected on Thursday.